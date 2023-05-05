Furniture, pool store opens at former Stewart’s

The sign at Massey’s Furniture Barn. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — A one-stop shop selling outdoor furniture and pool related items is opening up in the old Stewart’s Shops convenience store on Washington Street.

The owners of two longtime Watertown businesses, Massey Furniture Barn and North Country Hearth and Home, are combining efforts to open the business in the former Stewart’s Shops.

