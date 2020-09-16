WATERTOWN — The town Planning Board took no action on Monday on a proposal by Verizon to build a cell tower on outer Washington Street.
The Planning Board tabled the proposal so that Verizon could provide more information about the 124-foot-tall tower at 19079 Route 11, behind the Rent-a-Wreck business.
Three residents expressed concerns that a public hearing for the project was held on Monday.
Town planners want Verizon to provide more information about the distance that the cell tower would be built from residents’ homes.
Watertown Center Loop resident Ed Donato told the Planning Board that he’s worried about health concerns about the cell tower. He’s also questioned the amount of noise that generators would cause.
A Verizon spokesman said that a state law prohibits the town from blocking the cell tower just on health concerns, town officials said.
The property is owned by businessman Jim Widrick, who plans to lease it to Verizon.
