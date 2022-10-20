The property at 133 N. Massey St., in Watertown, which formerly housed the Cavillario’s Cucina Italian restaurant, has been purchased by the owner of the Hops Spot, a Syracuse-based restaurant chain, who plans to open a Watertown location. Alex Gault/Watertown Daily Times
WATERTOWN — The former Cavallario’s Cucina at North Massey Street and Prospect streets may be the home for a restaurant with ties to Clayton, Sackets Harbor and Syracuse.
The owners of Hops Spot, a burger bar and poutinery in Clayton, plan to open the restaurant in the old Cavallario’s.
Owner Cheryl Chaif went before the Revolving Loan Committee of the Watertown Local Development Corporation on Wednesday to talk about her plans to open in Watertown.
The committee approved a $191,000 loan to the owner, with the full board taking up the loan request on Thursday. She plans to purchase the former Cavallario’s, known for Italian cuisine, for $345,000.
It closed as a smoked barbecue eatery in the summer of 2019 and has been up for sale ever since.
Donald W. Rutherford, CEO of the local development corporation, also known as the Watertown Trust, is pleased that a vacant restaurant will be occupied once again with experienced restaurateurs.
“They have successful restaurants,” he said.
The first Hops Spot in Sackets Harbor opened in 2011 and now runs The Whiskey Coup in that location. The owner also operates the Hops Spot in Clayton, in Armory Square and near the JMA Wireless Dome, both in Syracuse.
With the Clayton location slowing down in the winter, Ms. Chaif would bring some of her employees there to work at the Watertown location after the summer tourism season ends, Mr. Rutherford said.
The restaurant would employ between 17 and 23 workers. The Massey Street Hops Spot could open by the end of the year.
The businesses’ future plans includes franchising the restaurants, with the potential to grow in Rochester, Buffalo and Utica, Mr. Rutherford said.
Ms. Chaif also ran Skewed Brewing Co. in the Salmon Run Mall, but it closed in the early days of the COVID pandemic. She could not be reached for comment.
