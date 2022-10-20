WATERTOWN — The former Cavallario’s Cucina at North Massey Street and Prospect streets may be the home for a restaurant with ties to Clayton, Sackets Harbor and Syracuse.

The owners of Hops Spot, a burger bar and poutinery in Clayton, plan to open the restaurant in the old Cavallario’s.

The property at 133 N. Massey St., in Watertown, which formerly housed the Cavillario’s Cucina Italian restaurant, has been purchased by the owner of the Hops Spot, a Syracuse-based restaurant chain, who plans to open a Watertown location. Alex Gault/Watertown Daily Times
