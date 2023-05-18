WATERTOWN — The owner of Old Jail Antiques vows to reopen the business after the building was condemned by the city code enforcement office about a week ago.
Owner Brett O. Sizeland said Thursday that he closed the unusual antique shop in the old county jail in November after a tree limb fell on a power line, knocking out the electricity at the business at 300 Coffeen St.
Rather than fixing it back then and paying a $2,000 a month electric bill, he closed the business and plans to make the electricity repairs and reopen it within four to six weeks, Mr. Sizeland said.
“It wasn’t a viable business in the winter,” he said.
According to code enforcement office paperwork, the building was shut down to the public because it did not have power, water or heat. Mr. Sizeland insisted that it only did not have electricity but he had water and heat.
The business also was cited for trash and numerous items outside of the building.
“This structure is no longer fit to operate a commercial business,” code enforcement supervisor Dana P. Aikins wrote in the condemnation papers.
Citing health issues, this winter has taken a toll on him, Mr. Sizeland said. He was ill with pneumonia and bronchitis during the winter. Mr. Sizeland, 69, has owned Old Jail Antiques since 1992.
During its first 20 years, it was a group venture with several people selling antiques out of the building. For the past several years, he’s been going at it alone, except for a friend who helps him run it, he said.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.