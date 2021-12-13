WATERTOWN — After four years, the last piece of the city’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative is finally coming together.
Michael Pierce indicated on Thursday that he and his business partner, Kenneth Bodah, have been working on their plans to redevelop the deteriorating Wind and Wire building, 75 Public Square. They received $375,000 in DRI money to turn that building into a downtown restaurant.
Mr. Pierce said last week he and Mr. Bodah will make an announcement about their project after the first of the new year.
“Stay tuned,” Mr. Pierce said.
When they make that announcement, it will become the final project using the last of the $10 million DRI funding that Watertown was awarded in 2017.
Mr. Pierce said they are working with architects and engineers on their DRI project.
Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director, said he did not know that the announcement about the building was imminent.
But he was happy to hear the news, especially since it now means that all the planned DRI projects are back on track.
“I think it’s great that things are coming together,” he said.
Mr. Lumbis stressed that it was expected that some DRI projects would lag behind, especially with the pandemic and national supply chain issues.
The city got some good news recently that Jefferson Community College has decided to move forward with plans to use $2.5 million in DRI funds to renovate Franklin Street’s vacant Club Rio and a series of storefronts in an adjacent building.
JCC officials are partnering with Neighbors of Watertown to create a downtown entrepreneur education center in the space.
A year ago, the college decided not to pursue the DRI project because of COVID-19 and dwindling enrollment, caused by the pandemic. But JCC officials changed course after in-person classes started again.
In another DRI project, work on two market-rate apartments in the historic Paddock Arcade were completed a couple of months ago. Two more units are also part of the project.
The owners of the Paddock also plan to complete other renovations next year to create new office and retail space in the landmark with DRI money.
So far, the renovation of the Lincoln Building is the only DRI project that has been fully completed since the city was awarded the grant four years ago.
The owners of the Lincoln Building received $825,000 in DRI money. They invested around $6 million of their own to convert upper floors to new office space in the five-story structure at 89-99 Public Square.
An elevator and a new stairwell were also completed as part of the project. Several businesses have moved into the building as a result of the renovation.
The Jefferson County Historical Society is installing an elevator to the Paddock Mansion on Washington Street with $506,000 of DRI funds.
The city is also using DRI money to complete a number of public projects.
Final engineering work is underway for a $1.6 million streetscape improvement project along sections of Court, Coffeen and Franklin streets, and a makeover of Lachenauer Plaza.
Recently, the owners of the Masonic Temple, who co-own Fourth Coast Inc., a renewable energy company in Clayton, announced that work on restoring the exterior of the historic landmark will resume next spring after the pandemic delayed the project last spring.
The owners obtained $1.2 million in DRI funding for the Masonic Temple project.
