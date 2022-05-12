CARTHAGE — Ox Industries, which describes itself as “a leader in the manufacturing of 100% recycled paperboard, specialty papers, paper tube and cores, and protective packaging,” and operates a facility in Carthage, has acquired a 150,000-square-foot facility in Hanover, Pa.
“We are excited to expand our Hanover location and to continue to invest in the community where we originally started OX,” CEO Kevin Hayward said in a press release. “This is part of a $15 million investment in Hanover that will vertically integrate with our 100% recycled paperboard mills and create 50 new green-collar jobs.”
Ox Industries acquired the Carthage location in October 2019.
The new facility will house new manufacturing equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.