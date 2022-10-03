WATERTOWN — The historic Paddock Arcade is undergoing a major facelift, but new owner Jake Johnson says he probably won’t use about $500,000 in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding to get the work done.
In 2017, the building’s former owner, 200 Washington St. Associates, acquired $558,000 of the city’s $10 million DRI funds to renovate five market-rate apartments and the common areas of the country’s second oldest indoor mall.
“I don’t know, but I probably won’t use the DRI money,” Mr. Johnson said last week, explaining he will use his own “equity” to complete both interior and exterior improvements.
In June, Mr. Johnson’s property company purchased the iconic arcade and three other nearby downtown buildings.
The 180-year-old Paddock Arcade is going through a series of improvements on the inside and the outside.
Mr. Johnson could request any remaining amount of the $558,000 DRI money that the former owners did not use for that work, but he stressed that he doubts he’ll approach the New York Department of State about acquiring it.
If he doesn’t use it, that DRI funding can be transferred to another project that received the state funding, said Michael A. Lumbis, the city’s planning and community development director. With the city’s input, the Department of State could approve the transaction, he said.
It’s unclear exactly how much of the $558,000 is left and what DRI project would request the money.
The arcade projects continue, however.
In recent weeks, its exterior has been repainted, while self-employed mason Dan Emerson is working on the building’s facade.
He’s placing Blue Ridge limestone around the doors and windows of the first floor. Assuming the weather cooperates, he hopes to have the work done by the end of this week.
Over the years, he’s completed the same kind of jobs on many buildings around the area, he said.
Inside, a crew began painting the second floor walls a classic French gray on Sept. 26.
Mr. Johnson also intends to make repairs to the second-floor glass ceiling that the former owners had planned on doing with DRI funding and other work in the building’s common areas.
He also announced that the arcade’s entire first floor will soon be occupied.
A boba Thai tea shop is taking the space Europe Cakes is leaving to occupy a Public Square storefront. A coffee shop will be going into the space that Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk previously occupied.
On the second floor, a children’s boutique is opening, a new Yoga studio will replace a former tenant and the Speakeasy Hair Studio is adding more space. Laborers’ Local 1822 will remain upstairs.
He’s also finished renovating two apartments that are ready for occupancy.
Office space in two of the other buildings — the building that houses the Barton & Loguidice engineering firm and the Key Bank building — remains unoccupied and ready to rent, he said.
A total of about 20,000 square feet of space remains available, he said. Offices between 500 square feet and 5,000 square feet are ready for occupancy.
Mr. Johnson purchased the arcade, those two office buildings and a building that houses attorney Robert J. Slye’s offices for $4.55 million in June.
