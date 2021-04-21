WATERTOWN — The former School Daze store on Arsenal Street will soon be turned into a paint store.
Ted White, White’s Lumber vice president, confirmed the company would open White’s Paint Center at 902 Arsenal St. in June.
It will be White’s Lumber’s first stand-alone paint store. Work on renovating the building’s interior began last week, according to a building permit issued by the city’s Code Enforcement office.
After 30 years, School Daze — a store popular with teachers and parents looking for school supplies — closed in November.
The COVID-19 pandemic was the major reason why School Daze owner Ben J. Primicias III decided to close the store and go with an online-only operation, he said Thursday.
