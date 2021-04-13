PAMELIA — The Planning Board on Monday night gave final site plan approval for a Love’s travel stop that will be built just outside of the city on outer Bradley Street, near Interstate 81.
The green light came with the condition that the developer gets a work permit from the state Department of Transportation and completes water and sewer arrangements, Planning Board Chairman Walter VanTassel said Tuesday.
“They’re all set to go,” he said.
Love’s travel shop officials first proposed the project about a year ago and have been working on a series of changes with the Planning Board.
They submitted a new site plan that includes increasing the size of parking to accommodate 97 trucks, up from 55, and 68 cars to 75 spaces. The size of the building also increased from 12,750 square feet from the original proposal of 12,000 square feet.
A left-turning lane also was required after a traffic study was completed.
The truck stop will include a restaurant, gift shop and showers for truckers, as well as 12 gas pumps in front and six diesel pumps in back. The town will provide water for the project through a major water project that’s in development.
The major changes were worked out previously before the Planning Board gave the go-ahead on Monday night.
The developer is also still working with the Army Corps of Engineers on the project.
Construction would start this season if everything goes as planned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.