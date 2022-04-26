WATERTOWN — It was clear sailing this week for plans to relocate the Panera Bread restaurant in the Watertown Towne Center.
The Jefferson County Planning Board on Tuesday expressed no concerns with moving the existing Panera Bread to the former TGI Friday’s site in the Target plaza on Route 3 in the town of Watertown.
The Missouri-based restaurant chain wants to update the former TGI Friday’s location so it can have a drive-up window.
Planners discussed the site plans for the project for less than 10 minutes before sending it back to the Watertown Planning Board for its review in May.
“That was an easy one,” county planning board Chair David Prosser said.
The Panera Bread project was one of 14 site plans the county planning board reviewed on Tuesday.
Construction is expected to start in June or July and be finished by the end of the year or early next year. A two-lane drive would lead customers to the drive-up window, which would be located on the restaurant’s existing front side of the building. The new entrance into the restaurant would be on the building’s west side. An outdoor patio would also be on that side of the restaurant.
COR Development, Syracuse, owns the sprawling Watertown Towne Center retail complex on Route 3. Target is one of its anchors.
The building would have the familiar brown brick, green-and-beige color schemes that other Paneras have.
It is the drive-up window that’s prompting the move. Panera cannot develop that amenity in its current location in a storefront along a strip mall portion of the retail plaza.
The retail complex is going through a series of changes.
T.J. Maxx will be moving into the former Bed Bath & Beyond store, while Kay Jewelers is leaving Salmon Run Mall for the former M&T Bank in Watertown Towne Center.
In other action, the planning board reviewed site plans for a rebuild of the Overhead Door business at 25223 Route 3 in the town of Pamelia.
In January, the Overhead Door building was destroyed when the Griff’s Propane Exchange building caught fire.
Overhead Door, which was situated directly in front of Griff’s, was a total loss.
But the owners are rebuilding Overhead Door in almost the exact spot on the property that left the business having to find temporary offices in space at the former Eagle Beverage building on Water Street.
Planners looked at plans for a new 6,000-square-foot building.
The owners will have to seek some area variances for setbacks of the building and work on how it will handle wetlands behind the new building.
