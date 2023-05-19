WATERTOWN — As early as later this year, Panera Bread customers will be able to pick up their soup and sandwich order just by driving up to a drive-up window.
Work recently resumed on a new Panera Bread restaurant moving just a few hundred feet from its existing location in Watertown Towne Center, the sprawling shopping plaza on Route 3.
Panera Bread is renovating and moving into the former TGI Fridays that closed in February 2020.
The Missouri-based soup and sandwich chain decided to move from its current location in the plaza solely so it would have a drive-up window.
Jeremy Howard, assistant code enforcement officer for Jefferson County, said plans came to a halt months ago on the project but “they’re working on it now.”
The chain decided to focus on development of other new restaurants.
COR Development, the owner of the shopping plaza, is doing the work on the new restaurant.
The company has had a building permit for months and began demolition inside the building before work stopped.
The work has now moved on the outside of the building.
A two-lane drive will lead customers to the drive-up window, which will be located on the restaurant’s existing front side of the building. The new entrance into the restaurant will be on the building’s west side. An outdoor patio will also be on that side of the restaurant.
The building will have the familiar brown brick, green-and-beige color schemes that other Panera restaurants have.
The local Taco Bell also is making major upgrades to its Arsenal Street restaurant so it will have two drive-up windows, while the Chipotle restaurant is adding one to its location down the road.
Target is one of the anchors of the plaza.
