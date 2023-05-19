Panera Bread project rises again in Watertown

Andrew M. Hart, a landscape architect with Bergman Associates, made a presentation in April 2022 to the planning board detailing Panera’s plan to update the former TGI Friday’s on Arsenal St. and move its Watertown location to the vacant storefront. Craig Fox/Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — As early as later this year, Panera Bread customers will be able to pick up their soup and sandwich order just by driving up to a drive-up window.

Work recently resumed on a new Panera Bread restaurant moving just a few hundred feet from its existing location in Watertown Towne Center, the sprawling shopping plaza on Route 3.

