WATERTOWN — Panera Bread plans to move a few hundred feet from its existing location to the former TGI Fridays restaurant.
The Missouri-based restaurant chain wants to update the former TGI Fridays location on Arsenal Street so it can have a drive-up window, COR Development representative Catherine K. Johnson said Monday.
COR Development, Syracuse, owns the sprawling Watertown Center retail complex on Route 3. Target is one of its anchors.
She and Andrew M. Hart, landscape architect with Bergmann Associates, made a presentation about the project to the planning board on Monday.
The building would have the familiar brown brick, green and beige color schemes that other Paneras are known for, Mr. Hart said.
“It’s going to have a new, nicer, brighter look and look nicer for the building,” she said.
But it’s the drive-up window that’s prompting the move, she said. Panera cannot develop that amenity in its present location in a storefront along a strip mall portion of the retail plaza, she said.
COR is working on doing the same thing for a Panera in Fayetteville Center in Syracuse, she said.
“Paneras are very popular,” Planning Board Co-chair Tom Boxberger said.
The drive-up window would be on the building’s north side. Two vehicle lanes within the site would accommodate the drive-up window.
The restaurant’s front door would be on the structure’s west side.
The proposal for signs for the restaurant hasn’t been worked out with Panera, Mr. Hart said.
COR hopes to make a presentation to the Jefferson County Planning Board next month, with the town planning board to take up the site plans for the project during a subsequent meeting, Ms. Johnson said.
Construction could start in June or July and be finished by the end of the year or early next year, she said.
Planning Board Co-chair Pamela Desormo suggested the developer construct public sidewalks along Route 3, citing that the town sees a need for them all along the busy highway.
Ms. Johnson said COR is talking to some other potential tenants that do not have businesses here now.
“So maybe we’ll be back to talk to you,” she told the planning board.
TGI Fridays has sat vacant since it closed in February 2020, right before the pandemic hit.
