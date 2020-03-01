In a small, gray cardboard box at the Potsdam Public Museum, dozens of plastic bags with local advertisements live as relics.
Bags from Kinney Drugs, Herbert’s Menswear, Barbour’s of Canton, Northern Music & Video and several other big box stores and small local businesses have been collected by the museum for years as part of its larger archive of local advertisement material, museum director Mimi Van Deusen said.
“We’re the keepers of history,” Ms. Van Deusen said.
As of Sunday, New York state’s Bag Waste Reduction Law takes effect, banning sales-tax collecting people and stores from distributing film plastic bags, with exceptions.
On Feb. 28, the state Department of Environmental Conservation announced that penalties for distributing plastic bags, including fines, will not be enforced until at least April 1, though compliance is encouraged before April.
The DEC estimates 23 billion plastic bags are used in the state every year, and the 2019 passage of the Bag Waste Reduction Law is designed to reduce that figure.
Exceptions to the ban include plastic bags used to hold produce in grocery stores, bags used to hold loose screws and other fasteners at hardware stores, restaurant carry-out bags, bags for pharmaceuticals, newspaper bags and garment bags.
Selling reusable bags at businesses and large corporations, like Walmart, Price Chopper and other grocery stores, is not a new concept, though official regulations on reusable bag characteristics through the Reduction Law will take effect March 14. Reusable bags must be made of washable fabric or thick plastic, at least 10 millimeters thick.
At many local businesses that collect sales tax, preparing for the ban has meant ordering paper bags or collecting donated paper bags.
Best Friends Thrift Shop, on Raymond Street in Potsdam, posted a sign on its front door last month, a reminder for customers to bring their own bags starting in March. An arm of the Potsdam Humane Society, Best Friends Thrift Shop, since its inception on April 1, 2014, had accepted donations of bags and boxes for packing merchandise for customers.
“If it held something, it was good,” Thrift Shop volunteer and scheduling coordinator Bonnie Boyd said.
Now, the shop has ordered paper bags, at cost, and a cost that didn’t exist prior to the ban. Paper bags will cost customers 10 cents each.
Cardboard box donations are still being accepted, Ms. Boyd said, and the store will continue to use boxes to pack merchandise and encourage customers to bring their own bags,
The Gouverneur-founded Kinney Drugs has taken a celebratory and nostalgic approach to transition away from distributing the company’s signature orange plastic bags.
Stores across the state held customer contests from Feb. 16 through Saturday, as part of a retirement campaign for the orange bags. The contest asked customers to submit their Kinney bag “love” stories, photos or poems related to Kinney bag experiences to be entered in a $100 gift card drawing.
The Kinney Drugs store in Gouverneur held a retirement party for the bags Saturday with cake and refreshments, concluding the customer contests and ushering in a new era, absent of film plastic bags.
“With their bright orange color and big blue Kinney logo, they are instantly recognizable,” said Judith Cowden, senior director of marketing and advertising. “That said, we know we need to do everything we can for the environment. Kinney’s goal is to shift customers not to paper, but to our new reusable bags, which we hope our customers will come to appreciate as much as they did our plastic ones.”
Including New York, eight states currently have plastic bag bans.
In 2016, California became the first state to pass a statewide ban, and in 2007, San Francisco was the first American city to ban plastic bags.
“There’s no question at all, this is absolutely a necessary first step to get plastics out of our lives, especially single-use plastics,” Canton’s Sustainability Committee Chair Ann Heidenreich said. “Plastics are devastating to wildlife and to people.”
Though a step in the right direction, the state’s ban, is not — and should not — be the end of the plastics-elimination process, Ms. Heidenreich said.
Now, alternatives to film plastic bags still include plastic, just a thicker kind of plastic.
“Slowly, all that plastic should be replaced with materials that are biodegradable,” she said, adding that any plastic, particularly single-use plastic, will eventually end up in the waste stream, compounding any sensitivities already existing in ecosystems.
New York’s example, Ms. Heidenreich said, is a good sign.
“There will always be people who don’t want to change,” she said. “But change is coming.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.