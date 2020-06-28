Par-K’s Gloria Squires wins national Chrysler-Jeep sales award

FULTON – When it comes to selling cars, Par-K’s Gloria Squires has a real talent. For the third time, she has been included among Chrysler’s Top 100 salespeople nationwide. She is ranked 53rd in the nation for Jeep sales.
This was her highest ranking so far. In another category, just for the northeast region of the U.S., she ranked 68th in sales of Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram. That’s a rather remarkable achievement considering she’s competing with New York City and all other big cities in the northeast. And along with that achievement came a $1,500 prize. The Jeep award you get points towards items from a catalogue.
I asked her what’s her secret for her success? “Twenty years,” she laughed. “A lot of hours and a lot of hard work. I always just try to find the car that fits the customer’s needs. Customer satisfaction is usually the most important thing.”
Although she sells new Chryslers and Jeeps, “it’s mainly just Jeeps,” she said. “I’m lucky if I sell 20 Chryslers a year. It’s mainly all Jeeps, ‘cause Chrysler is really just a minivan.”
She said there is no most-popular Jeep. “It’s a mixture of everything, Wranglers, Cherokees, Grand Cherokees. I sell a lot of Compasses and Renegades too.” The Jeep Renegade, she said, “is actually made in Italy. They ship them over here.”
Squires also sells used cars of all makes and models. “I sell as many used cars as I do new cars,” she said.
Her customers are equally men and women.
Although I find buying a new car about as confusing as doing the taxes for Exxon-Mobil, Squires assured me “it’s very easy. I sell cars over the phone without people even looking at them half the time. Most people nowadays, they pretty much know what they’re looking for. They know what options they want, and it’s my job to find out what car is going to give them everything they want.”
Easy for her to say.
And then there’s the eternal buy versus lease quandry.
“I’m a firm believer in leasing,” Squires said. “It’s less money. Most people want a new car every three or three-and-a-half years. You’re under warranty the entire time. It’s not cheap to fix a car nowadays.”
And, if you like the car you’ve leased that much, you can buy it. “The buyouts at the end of these leases are very reasonable,” said Squires.
“Leasing’s not for everyone,” she added. “If you’re one who holds onto their car for a long time, you get your money’s worth out of it. But if you’re one who trades every three years, you’re definitely better off leasing. And then you have those who drive too much to lease, ‘cause that can get costly. If they’re driving 25,000 or 30,000 miles a year, typical leases are 10,000, 12,000, and 15,000 miles per year.”
And of course, unless you’re fortunate enough to be able to pay cash for your new car, you’re going to have to deal with the banks. Again, give me the tax forms. Not surprisingly, Squires has a full understanding of financing a car.
“My most common loan I do nowadays is seven years,” she said. “Interest rates are down. That’s the plus side to it. If you remember back five years, you used to pay eight or nine percent interest, and now, you could do seven years and you’re paying four percent. It allows people to get a newer car at a more affordable price.”
Squires started at Par-K 20 years ago. “It was my first job in the car business,” she said. “I love my job.”
How has the pandemic affected her sales? “It’s been OK,” she said. “We’re very busy right now, so, no complaints.”
And when everything was shut down? “For a little while there I had to sell cars from home,” said Squires. “That was tough. We still sold probably 50 cars that month, which considering you can’t come in, look at the car, test drive it, you can only pick it up, that’s not too bad.”
Although to put this in perspective, it’s worthwhile to remember, Squires is a top salesperson. The whole Par-K dealership sold 50 cars during a tough month. Squires personal record for sales in one month? Fifty cars.
Pretty impressive. I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised to see another award in her future.
