Park joins Thompson Consulting Group

OSWEGO – Mark Park, recently retired as FBI Supervisory Special Agent at the FBI Academy, has joined the Thompson Consulting Group, LLC (TCG), it was announced by Barry Thompson, managing partner. TCG specializes in consultative training services for financial institutions seeking experts with actual industry experience.
“We are honored to have Mark join our team,” Thompson said. “His abundant experience in investigating white-collar crime and public corruption will be a tremendous asset to our clients,” Thompson said. “There’s no substitute for his professionalism and the many real-life cases he has been deeply involved with during his career.”
Park has been a certified police instructor for more than 20 years. He served as the Principal Crisis Management Coordinator at the FBI Norfolk, Va., Field Division, as well as a member of the Human Intelligence program there. He began his FBI career at the Syracuse Resident Agency, Albany Division, and served there for 23 years where he primarily focused on white-collar investigations and public corruption.
Park has provided continuing professional education for Certified Fraud Examiners in Central New York and Norfolk, VA. He has also provided continuing professional education to banking, insurance and accounting associations, as well as local, state, and federal law enforcement.
Park has a bachelor of science in accounting from Central Connecticut State University and worked for two regional accounting firms performing audits, financial statements and tax returns for corporate clients in Connecticut for five years before joining the FBI in 1991.
TCG, celebrating 20 years in 2020, provides training, risk management advisory service, banking expos, community programs, and physical risk assessments for financial institutions and associations. TCG has trained more than 50,000 professionals in 49 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. Training for financial institutions includes bank robbery, check fraud, cybercrime, ethics, identity theft, internal embezzlement, security regulations and social engineering programs.
Presentations for associations include schools, workshops, webinars and teleconferences on a wide variety of topics. Among these are: “Assessing Threats Targeting Financial Institutions and their Employees;” “The Economics of Fraud;” Observation vs. Perception: Improving Your Ability to Detect Suspicious Activity;” When Social Media Attacks;” “Workplace Violence Planning;” and more.
For more information, visit Tcgrouponline.com, or contact them at info@tcgrouponline, or (315) 342-5931.
