WATERTOWN — Downtown parking vs. pedestrian safety.
That’s the backdrop of some changes occurring in front of the Key Bank building on Washington Street.
A construction crew is building two large square structures in front of the building this week.
But what are they? And how does it fit into the city’s $3.9 million streetscape project near the Gov. Roswell P. Flower Monument?
The two structures will be 10-foot by 10-foot concrete planters that are part of the city’s efforts to improve pedestrian safety around the monument.
As a result, three parking spaces will be lost in front of the bank, but a handicapped spot will remain.
As part of the streetscape project, the idea is to slow down traffic at that spot by narrowing Washington Street and widening the sidewalk there, said city planner Geoffrey T. Urda, who is overseeing the streetscape project for the city planning department.
He pointed out that four parking spots will continue to be available in front of the Community Bank building next door and “the plethora” of other parking in two nearby parking lots.
The city is adding landscaping where it’s possible throughout the streetscape project, which includes street and other improvements along sections of Court, Franklin and Coffeen streets.
For years, there’s been a perceived parking problem downtown. Business owners have complained about a lack of parking for their customers.
“It’s balancing parking with pedestrian safety and a better downtown for people wanting to spend time in it,” Mr. Urda said.
City officials also hope they will no longer have to worry about vehicles slamming into the historic monument anymore. Larger barriers will be installed around the monument to protect it from vehicles hitting it.
The work includes installing 13 crash-rated bollards around the monument to prevent the type of incidents that have occurred several times over the years.
The work also includes a series of improvements, including a more defined crosswalk, with crushed pavers, new curbing and handicapped ramps at intersections.
Pedestrian safety is a focus of that portion of the project, near where a woman in a wheelchair was struck by a tractor-trailer and died in 2019, said Mark C. Budosh, senior associate with Barton & Loguidice. The Watertown engineering firm designed the streetscape project.
Three sidewalk bump outs allow for pedestrians to walk out to the monument island and then continue into the crosswalk to the other side of the busy city street, Mr. Budosh said.
The improvements for pedestrians will “bring order from chaos” Mr. Urda said.
Jake Johnson, who owns the Key Bank and Community Bank buildings, noted the importance of parking in front of his building but supports the city’s efforts to improve downtown.
“I’m not going to bicker,” he said.
The concrete planters will feature grassy vegetation and shrubs. The city had hoped to replace a tree at that location but some underground utilities are preventing that, Mr. Urda said.
The city is spending $100,000 from its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative program to make the improvements near the monument.
Fewer than 10 parking space will be lost along Court Street as part of the streetscape project.
In recent years, the city has put an emphasis on safety for pedestrians throughout the city. Handicapped ramps have been installed at dozens of intersections. Crosswalks, beacon pedestrian lights, wider sidewalks and improved signage are among those improvements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.