CANTON — The new Parkway Express in Canton has been off to a hot start.
The store, 5994 Route 11 beside the Holiday Inn Express at the site of the former Phoebe’s Restaurant, opened its doors on March 2.
Since then, District Manager Jeff B. Ward said it has been packed with customers.
“Since we opened, we’ve been doing very well,” he said. “Every day we have been filled with customers.”
Similar to the Mountain Mart at 103 E. Main St., Parkway Express houses multiple services in one building. There’s a Tim Horton’s, a deli called “Not Just Sandwiches,” a convenience store and a gas station.
Mr. Ward noted that the “full-blown deli” sets Parkway Express apart from Mountain Mart.
Living up to its name, “Not Just Sandwiches” offers sundry foodstuffs that aren’t just sandwiches. This includes pizza, quesadillas, chicken wings, poutine, salads, hamburgers, hot dogs, french fries, jalapeno poppers and more. A large pizza and a large order of wings, which includes 10 wings, each go for $12.50.
The convenience store, Mr. Ward said, offers a “wide selection of groceries, including drinks, beers and grab-n-go items.” The store sells tobacco products as well.
Tim Horton’s has a drive-thru, and there are eight gas pumps in the parking lot.
Aside from the new one in Canton, there are Parkway Express locations in Potsdam, Raymondville and Norfolk, as well as a Parkway Travel Center in Ogdensburg.
Mr. Ward said the business plan includes “taking away from the competition” and “increasing our customer count.”
“In the future, we hope to just keep growing,” he said.
