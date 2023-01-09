Pathfinder Bank helps purchase fire scene response equipment for Fulton Fire Department

FULTON - PathFinder Bank recently donated $500 to the Fulton Fire Department toward the purchase of heavy-duty batteries used in active fire scenes, rescues, and investigations, said Fulton Fire Chief Adam Howard.
“PathFinder’s donation will make it so much easier when we’re on the scene of a fire, rescue, or investigation because we won’t have to hunt for power,” Howard said. “Battery-powered lights and saws help us to instantly address the issues we may face in these situations. We are extremely grateful for their support.”
