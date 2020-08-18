OSWEGO — Nick Tryniski has been named assistant vice president and credit manager at Pathfinder Bank, according to Ronald Tascarella, executive vice president and chief banking officer.
“We are pleased to recognize Nick with this promotion,” said Tascarella. “With his experience and product knowledge, Nick has been a beneficial asset to our organization, and we look forward to watching him progress in this new role.”
As credit manager for Pathfinder Bank Market, Tryniski will manage the residential and commercial underwriting for the bank and will bring his personal experience as a credit analyst, knowledge of lending and our customers to his team of three analysts and a residential underwriter to this new role. He will continue to work as a vital part of a team which is focused on maintaining our commitment to credit quality and customer service.
Prior to joining Pathfinder Bank as a credit analyst in 2016, Tryniski was employed at M&T Bank. He earned a degree in finance from LeMoyne College and is a resident of Baldwinsville. In his spare time, he enjoys golf, home improvement projects and bowling.
Pathfinder Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank headquartered in Oswego, whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc, (NASDAQ SmallCap Market; symbol: PBHC, listing: PathBcp). The Bank has nine full service offices located in its market areas consisting of Oswego and Onondaga County.
