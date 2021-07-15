Pau’s General Store gets nod from WCNY Impact Giveback program

FULTON - With determined resolve to open a new business in the midst of a pandemic, Pau’s General Store has received recognition from PBS Station WCNY in Syracuse for the impact the young business seeks to have on its community. The business opened in late November, 2020 in downtown Fulton, across from the gazebo at 47 S. First. St.
WCNY’s Impact Giveback program, designed to celebrate local businesses, who survived the pandemic with resilience, selected Pau’s General Store to participate in a marketing program. In partnership with Ithaca College, the business will receive digital marketing through a video produced on location including on-camera interviews with the owners, Rebecca Fox and Elizabeth Blake, and footage of the shop located at 47 S. First St. in downtown Fulton. The video will air in a special broadcast and commercial breaks on WCNY in August.
The business will also receive radio and print advertising in support of their efforts to “revive and thrive in a post-pandemic economy”, according to WCNY promotion of the program.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have the support of WCNY and Ithaca College,” said co-owner Rebecca Fox. “This marketing assistance is far beyond what we could afford to do in our first year of business and it will be critical to help raise awareness of our shop and the unique approach we have to serving our customers.”
The small art gift shop delivers unique one-of-a-kind art and gifts. Four artists are now represented in the shop including ELF Designs, handcrafted bags, jewelry, paintings, and more; Pieced on Earth, including stained glass gifts and paintings from Leslie Paice; Russ Keene Woodworking artistry, and One Hope handcrafted macramé designs from Nicole Corrente.
The shop offers a small-town friendly vibe with old-fashioned soda pop and candy. Monthly and daily celebrations encourage customers to pick a reason to celebrate each day. Co-owner Elizabeth Blake, the artist behind ELF Designs, delivers her unique artistry on painted windows outside the shop with monthly themes. The windows have generated community interest in seeing what each month will feature, including a birthday window celebrating the special days of their Insider Customers.
“This opportunity to participate in WCNY’s Impact Giveback program is greatly appreciated,” Fox continued. “We hope it will help more folks find us and know there is a new place to shop local and keep critical dollars in Fulton. We are excited about the future.”
Pau’s General Store is open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.-6 p.m. The store is closed Mondays and most holidays. For more information, visit PausGeneralStore.com or call 315-887-1444.
