CANTON — The Small Business Administration has released updated guidance and forms to streamline the forgiveness process for Paycheck Protection Program loans.
The SBA released the guidance and simplified forms earlier this month, and the administration is now working with business owners and lenders to help streamline the process.
“They have all of the relevant guidance they need. I know some lenders may be still working on their own website and things of that nature, but ultimately, the system is available for them to use right now,” Deputy SBA Regional Director Dan Rickman told a group of local business owners Thursday during a webinar hosted by the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce about PPP forgiveness.
According to Mr. Rickman, businesses can fill out the SBA’s form 3508S to apply for forgiveness if they received a loan less than $50,000. With this process, businesses don’t have to include as much documentation and show how they calculated the forgiveness amount they’re requesting. Businesses that received less than $50,000 also won’t be penalized if they reduced salaries, wages or the number of their employees.
“With the simplified forgiveness application, you don’t need the safe harbor,” he said.
Business owners only have to meet the requirements for the use of proceeds — spending, 60% of the proceeds on payroll expenses and eligible non-payroll expenses, Mr. Rickman added.
“That is essentially now the only requirement because it’s ... waiving the FTE (full-time equivalent) reduction and the salary and wage reduction for loans under $50,000. If you have a loan over $50,000, you still are accountable for all three.”
The simplified form will likely be relevant for most recipients of PPP loans, 70% of which Mr. Rickman estimates were less than $50,000.
Once borrowers submit the forgiveness application to their lending institution, the lender has 60 days to process it and send it to the Small Business Administration. SBA will then have 30 days to review the paperwork.
Over 5.2 million loans were approved as part of the program which was instituted in stimulus measures meant to keep businesses afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic.
