“People Helping People” Empower Federal Credit Union supports developments in local healthcare

OSWEGO – Two community nonprofits share similar missions and it all boils down to “people helping people.” With over 1,200 employees representing Oswego Health, patient-centered care is at the core of their mission. For Empower Federal Credit Union and its employees, it’s all about building relationships and creating lifelong partnerships.
So, when approached to support The Campaign for Oswego Health, Empower Federal Credit Union was quick to step up with a donation of $35,000.
“Empower Federal Credit Union is pleased to support Oswego Health’s major projects and initiatives that will provide the best healthcare and services to our community,” shared Mary Orr Wilson, VP Communications/Marketing at Empower Federal Credit Union. “Oswego Health aligns with our credit union philosophy “People Helping People” by offering accessible, quality healthcare and services in the areas that we both serve.”
The Campaign for Oswego Health is focused on a future with best-in-class care for Oswego County’s residents, and to date, community members, foundations, and corporations have contributed nearly $3 million toward the overall $3.5 million goals.
For more information about The Campaign or Oswego Health, visit www.oswegohealth.org or contact The Oswego Health Foundation at foundation@oswegohealth.org or by calling 315-326-3473.
