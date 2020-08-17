NORFOLK — Organizers of events at Green Acres Bash have started a petition at change.org, asking people to support their activities because they say Norfolk officials are trying to shut them down.
“We do not have a lot for entertainment in this area. Green Acres Bash tries to provide outdoor entertainment in the form of Truck and Tractor pulls, Mud Bogs with Trucks, ATV’s, UTV’s and other buggies. This is a great form of entertainment for the community. We are looking for your support for these events,” they said on the petition’s page, “Community Support of Truck and Tractor Pulls, Mud Bogs at Green Acres.”
The petition can be found at http://wdt.me/rmqemv. Organizers are shooting for 1,000 signatures and, by midday Monday, they had more than 500 in the three days since the petition was started.
The last event, the Gregg Williams Memorial Pull, was held on July 18. It featured truck and tractor pulling in several classes.
Norfolk Town Supervisor Charles Pernice said event organizer Dale Woods had applied for and received a special use permit from the town’s Planning Board to have one more pull. But, he said, the July 18 event turned into something bigger — “a full-blown competition with pull tractors and monster trucks.”
“Dale Woods applied for and received a special use permit to have one more pull. He got that from our Planning Board. He made a promise to the town and neighbors that was all he was going to do,” he said.
“We’re not trying to shut him down. The neighbors who live reasonably close were very upset. Everybody deserves some peace and quiet on their property,” Mr. Pernice said, noting he had seen videos and sound taken from the back yard of one neighbor.
He said Mr. Woods violated the restrictions that were contained in the permit by having the large event.
“The town has a right to put restrictions on, which Mr. Woods violated. We were trying to get him to abide by what he applied for, what he was given,” he said.
In addition, Mr. Pernice said, more than 50 people were in attendance, although an executive order limits events to no more than 50 individuals.
“All fairs were canceled because you can’t have hundreds of people,” he said. “It was a slap on a number of agencies.”
Mr. Woods said they learned they could not have any more events after they were told they were going to receive a cease and desist order.
“He said that we had a neighbor complain and that our permit wasn’t up to date at the moment. Charlie told us he will not allow us to have any more events,” he said.
He said his father was ticketed by police for violating the noise ordinance and for not having a permit. He said they were supposed to receive the permit at the end of April or beginning of May, but it had not been sent out on time.
Mr. Woods said the restriction on the number of people wasn’t an issue.
“We had called St. Lawrence County because of the COVID stuff going on. We told them what we wanted to do. They had told us to go ahead and do it as long as we followed the rules “on the wearing of masks, social distancing and obtaining signatures from everyone in the event in case contact tracing needed to be initiated, he said.
“It was just a good event. We never had any problems from St. Lawrence County or anybody else. All of our other neighbors were okay with it except for one guy the farthest away from our event,” Mr. Woods said. “The last one we did didn’t start until noon and it was over with by 5:30 on a Saturday. It wasn’t the middle of the night. It wasn’t past dinner time. We’re trying to be respectful about it.”
He said, with more than 30 acres of agricultural land for the event, the social distancing was not an issue.
Mr. Woods said the event draws from several areas, bringing an economic impact to the area.
“We had people all the way from Essex, Vt. People from out by Utica come to our event,” he said. “We thought it was a good thing for the community. We just want to do something for the area. Business is slow right now. We need something like that to make our businesses better.”
A portion of the money raised supports local organizations like the Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department.
“We donate money to the Norfolk Fire Department from every event we have. We had a big event one time for Wounded Warriors and donated every profit to them,” he said.
His father is due in court this month to answer the tickets, and they’ve hired an attorney. They also continue to collect signatures and comments.
“We want everybody’s opinion, it’s good for the area, it’s bad for the area. We don’t want just the positive,” he said.
