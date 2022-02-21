MASSENA — Bids for phase three of the Massena Central School District’s $49.6 million capital project will be opened for the second time on March 8 after the first round of bids came in more than $3 million over budget.
The initial bids were rejected by the district’s board of education on Jan. 25.
The district had $8.6 remaining for phase three work, but bids came in at $12.1 million. That figure doesn’t count upgrades to the emergency notification system at the high school and junior high, which were already in the budget.
“Bids were received in excess of the available budget for phase three, so they were rejected,” said Edward Bernhauer, an architect with the IBI Group, the district’s architectural firm.
He said the scope of phase three work was reduced “to re-align with budget at current market costs.” After some modifications were made to the scope of the project, it was put out for bid again and is currently in the hands of contractors.
“We’ve included enough reductions and enough alternates to go beyond where we need to be just to have a safety factor built in on bid opening day. We’re back out on the streets as we speak,” Mr. Bernhauer said.
Twenty-one items were removed from the scope of the project at the high school, while 15 items were removed at the junior high school, four items were removed from the Central Administration Building, and three items were removed from the Shared Transportation Facility.
Among the high school items were wrestling area renovations, auditorium Heat, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system renovation; coach’s office heat and ventilation in the boy’s locker room; girl’s locker room and office renovation; team room renovation adjacent to the girl’s locker room; nurses’s office renovation; kitchen equipment renovations; and exterior door replacement at select locations.
Also included at the high school were auditorium aisle lighting; music suite renovation; a district digital marquee sign; mechanical system renovations; classroom ceiling replacement; additional kitchen equipment; additional kitchen electrical renovations; water heater replacement; electrical service renovations; electrical service site renovations; and new boiler room.
At the junior high school, deleted items included exterior door replacement; ceiling replacement; classroom lighting replacement; asbestos abatement; locker replacement; flooring replacement; carpet flooring replacement; dust collector relocation; electric service renovations; electric service site renovations; an additional gender neutral toilet room; special education room renovation; exterior masonry renovation; gym floor refinishing; and an additional sidewalk to connect to a future village sidewalk.
The four items in the Central Administration Building were boiler room modifications for the high school and Central Administration Building; boiler room electrical modifications; and generator connection modifications.
At the Shared Transportation Facility, deleted items included air handler unit, gas-fired unit heater replacement and fire alarm system replacement.
Construction is scheduled for June 2022 through fall 2023.
