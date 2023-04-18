An excavator demolishing the former Mick’s Place bar on Factory Street temporarily sank into a previously unrevealed basement Monday. With the right equipment and a little ingenuity, crews were able to bring the excavator back onto solid ground by late afternoon. The bar, which closed in 2019, is being razed by its new owner, Knowlton Technologies, which will be converting the property to parking for its employees. In January, Knowlton announced it would be adding 20 to 30 jobs and improving the lot to accommodate 60 parking spaces. Knowlton, a high-tech microfiber manufacturer, has about 160 workers. Watertown Daily Times
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.