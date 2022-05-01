Making way for Chick-Fil-A

Roll-off containers are swapped Wednesday afternoon as they fill up during demolition to the former Ruby Tuesday building on outer Arsenal Street, making way for a Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Watertown. Kara Dry/Watertown Daily Times

 Kara Dry

Demolition of the former Ruby Tuesday building on outer Arsenal Street is making way for a Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Watertown.

(1) comment

HotelMike
HotelMike

Chic-Fil-A but no Stewarts. Welcome to the 21st century. Big news, Watertown getting another fast food restaurant.

