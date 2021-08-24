Operation Oswego County presents award to Connextcare

OSWEGO COUNTY — At its annual meeting in July, Operation Oswego County (OOC) presented its 2021 Jobs Award to ConnextCare in recognition and appreciation of the significant contribution and impact of ConnextCare’s over 250 jobs and over $14.4 million in payroll on the Oswego County Economy; for providing over 50 years of critical healthcare services across rural Oswego County; for operating 13 locations across Oswego County and continuing to expand services to communities of need; and for being an integral part of Oswego County’s and Central New York’s healthcare industry. Pictured are, from left, L. Michael Treadwell, OOC executive director, Ellen Holst, OOC board president, Tricia Peter-Clark, ConnextCare president and CEO, and Stephanie Earle, ConnextCare director of human resources.
