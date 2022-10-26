Construction, seen here on Wednesday, continues for the expansion of Watertown Savings Bank on Clinton Street, with the addition of a 14,000-square-foot lending center. It will be connected to the bank’s adjacent main office via a 50-foot elevated bridge. The bank was established, under the same name, in downtown Watertown in 1893 and now has several locations. The lending center is scheduled to open in early 2023. Chris Brock/Watertown Daily Times