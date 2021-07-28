WATERTOWN — The Crystal Restaurant facade work was completed Wednesday when the eatery’s name was painted on the front of the Public Square building.
Last week, the iconic sign, which had been gone for two years while the exterior of the city’s oldest restaurant underwent a major facelift, was restored to its glory as well.
The other exterior work consisted of replacing the black tile exterior, installing new windows and a door, and some painting. The only work that remained was painting the Crystal Restaurant sign on the brick facade at the top of the building, which was done Wednesday.
