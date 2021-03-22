Algoterra, a bulk carrier flagged out of Canada, makes her way down river, approaching the Thousand Islands International Bridge on Monday morning, as seen from Collins Landing Road in Alexandria Bay. Monday morning was opening day for St. Lawrence Seaway shipping season. Sydney Schaefer/Watertown Daily Times
ALEXANDRIA BAY — Under a bright blue sky Monday morning, Algoterra make her way down river and under the Thousand Islands International Bridge.
She floated peacefully alongside ice chunks that still had yet to melt. The weather has grown warmer over the last several days, allowing for the river to finally thaw after a long winter.
Saturday brought with it the officially start of spring, and Monday marked the first day of shipping season on the St. Lawrence Seaway.
Algoterra, a bulk carrier flagged out of Canada, waited patiently overnight where Lake Ontario meets the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent, and at 8 a.m. sharp was the first ship of the season to enter the waterway.
