ALEXANDRIA BAY — Tugboat Robinson Bay, built in 1958, is seen Tuesday traveling up the St. Lawrence River, under the Thousand Islands International Bridge, toward Clayton carrying channel markers.
The tug spent the morning gathering the markers as the shipping season on the St. Lawrence Seaway nears its end. According to the Seaway, all vessels must vacate the Montreal-Lake Ontario section at noon on Dec. 31. The Welland Canal will close about a week later, on Jan. 8.
