WATERTOWN — The two former Tops Friendly Markets buildings have opened for business under new names as part of the Tops and Price Chopper/Market 32 merger.
Piggly Wiggly, a chain supermarket mostly found throughout the South and Midwest, opened its first New York location on Friday in the Washington Street Plaza across from Watertown High School.
Grand Union opened its first store in Watertown since 2012 on Friday in the former Tops building in the Seaway Plaza. It’s a soft opening to get the bugs out of the new systems.
Both stores were closed during the week to allow for the transition from Tops to the new brands.
Piggly Wiggly and Grand Union will both have grand opening events March 3.
