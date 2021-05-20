WATERTOWN — Fitness fanatics soon will be doing their workouts at a new Planet Fitness at the Salmon Run Mall.
Karla Woods, mall marketing manager, said Wednesday that Planet Fitness will be relocating from its existing location at Stateway Plaza to a portion of the former Gander Mountain store at the north end of the mall.
“We’re excited they’re coming to the mall,” she said.
The new Planet Fitness should be ready to open late summer, with construction on the 18,000 square feet of space already underway. The fitness center will occupy the space near a mall entrance in proximity of the Best Buy store, she said.
Planet Fitness opened in Stateway Plaza in late May 2011, almost 10 years to the day of news that it was leaving the plaza. It’s unclear why Planet Fitness was relocating.
A manager of the local franchise said he could not comment, referring all questions to the company’s office. Media relations representatives did not return a reporter’s phone calls.
Ms. Woods also announced Wednesday that the owner of Reczko’s Gifts — which sells handcrafted wood items — is opening Extreme Cornhole in the next few weeks in the former Dress Barn store. The game involving tossing a rosin into a hole of a wooden board has become popular in the north country in recent years.
He’s also moving the gift store to more space in the forme DSW shoe store that closed a few months ago.
Mall officials will continue to look for tenants for the other portion of the former Gander Mountain store and other vacant space in the mall, Ms. Woods said.
“It’s taking some time to find new tenants, but we’re still looking,” she said.
In recent months, The Magick Apothecary, Emelyse Accessories women’s clothing and accessories store and Empire CBD opened in the mall. Two weeks ago, the Regal 12 movie theater reopened after it closed last spring because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last July, the mall had a major coup when Hobby Lobby opened a new store there.
While the mall went through some difficult times during the pandemic, Salmon Run Mall is bouncing back, Ms. Woods said.
On Wednesday, the mall also announced an update on its mask policy.
As of Wednesday, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state’s guidance on mask wearing, Salmon Run Mall shoppers who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask.
But some individual businesses in the mall might still require mask-wearing so the mall is encouraging shoppers to wear facial coverings.
Those who are not fully vaccinated also will need to wear a mask.
“We are very pleased that the state of New York and the surrounding region continue to make progress rebounding from the pandemic. Hats off to all those who have done their part in bringing the difficulties of the past 15 months closer to an end and to all of our guests who have been fully vaccinated,” she said.
Salmon Run Mall will continue to abide by all requirements to help ensure that our visitors enjoy the safest possible environment.”
