WATERTOWN — Planet Fitness will celebrate its grand opening in the Salmon Run Mall from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.
The new Planet Fitness is open seven days a week: 24 hours a day from Monday to Thursday, and Friday until 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
The new club offers state-of-the-art cardio machines and strength equipment, 30-Minute Express Circuit, numerous flat screen televisions, fully equipped locker rooms with day lockers and showers, and more.
The grand opening will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m. with the Planet Fitness team and members of the Watertown Wolves hockey team, who will be available for photos and autographs.
Specialty donuts will be available from local business Glazed and Confused. Other local vendors scheduled to be on hand for the event include JuJu 66, 5 Star Nutrition, and representatives from the U.S. Army Recruiting Center.
There will be giveaways, entertainment and fire trucks and police cars on site for kids.
New members can join for $1 a month and $10 a month with no monthly commitment through Oct. 13.
