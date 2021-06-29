PAMELIA — A planned Love’s travel stop cleared another hurdle Tuesday when the Jefferson County Planning Board sent its concerns regarding signs for the project back to the town’s zoning board.
The developer plans to build the $10 million truck stop just outside of the city on outer Bradley Street, near Interstate 81. The travel spot would employ between 30 and 40 people.
The county planning board expressed some concerns about the amount of light that would be generated by a 1,079-square-foot, 100-foot tall sign that would be built near I-81. The developer wants the sign to be large enough to draw motorists from the interstate.
Zoning regulations only allow for a sign that is a maximum of 100 square feet. County planners also initially expressed concerns that the 100-foot-tall sign might interfere with the flight path for the Watertown International Airport, but the Federal Aviation Agency determined it would not.
The town’s Zoning Board of Appeals will decide whether to approve the 100-foot-tall sign and another sign.
The truck stop will include a restaurant, gift shop and showers, as well as 12 gas pumps in front and six diesel pumps in back.
The developer is still working on a number of permits needed for the project, so it is unclear when construction would begin. The project would be completed within a year of its start.
The town planning board has already approved the project’s site plan. Love’s also is completing a similar project in Seneca County, near Rochester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.