FULTON – As part of Fulton’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), plans have been submitted by Construction Design and Management, (CDM), Syracuse, to redevelop the former Nestle site’s Building 30 as residential units, it was announced by Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels.

“The 130,000 square foot building, located on the corner of South Fourth and Fay streets across from Aldi, will be redeveloped into approximately 65-70 mixed-income residential units, with the possibility of a commercial component on the first floor,” Michaels said. “We are delighted that CDM has taken an interest in this property and see it as part of the renaissance that will be occurring at the Nestle site.”

