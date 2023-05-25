Planned hatchery awarded power

Local officials join representatives of CWT Farms International at a groundbreaking ceremony in June 2022 at the Thousand Islands International Agriculture and Business Park. The egg hatchery project has been awarded a low-cost power allocation through the New York Power Authority. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — A $16 million egg hatchery proposed the for the Thousand Islands International Agriculture and Business Park has been awarded low-cost power from the state to help support the project.

Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul announced Thursday that the New York Power Authority’s Board of Trustees has approved the allocation of 320 kilowatts of low-cost power from the St. Lawrence-Franklin D. Roosevelt Power Project in Massena for the planned operation on Route 3 in the town of Watertown.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

