WATERTOWN — City Council members will decide the fate of a controversial proposal to construct a commercial building in the 1300 block of Washington Street after the plans failed before the Planning Board on Tuesday.
Needing four votes, the Planning Board voted, 3-2, on a zoning change for a new building that would house a dental practice at 1348, 1352 and 1356 Washington St. The developers, Sundus and Sarah Latif, want to build an 11,532-square-foot mixed-use building at the site of two houses and a previously demolished house for the dental practice.
On Tuesday, Planning Board members Lin Fields and Neil Katzman voted against the Limited Business zoning change, siding with neighbors who oppose the project.
Scott Connell doesn’t want the new building in the backyard of his Sherman Street house because it would change the character of his neighborhood.
“We’re happy with our neighborhood the way it is,” he said, “And not to change the zoning.”
Kim Dyke, another Sherman Street resident, said she’s “relieved” with the Planning Board vote but knows that it doesn’t mean the end of the issue.
“We hope it is,” she said.
Council members could still disregard the Planning Board’s recommendation to deny the needed zoning change and still approve the project.
But it’s in jeopardy because Councilwomen Lisa A. Ruggiero and Sara V. Compo have said they support the neighbors. That would leave three votes for the zoning change when four are needed to pass.
Neighbors have expressed concerns about additional flooding in their backyards, property values decreasing and privacy issues.
Residents in the neighborhood have resubmitted a petition with 28 signatures against the project.
It’s been a bumpy ride for the project since it was first proposed in May — even on Tuesday when it received more votes for it than against.
Four votes were required for it to pass. It went down on Tuesday because of a vacancy on the board and another board member who was absent on Tuesday, causing the 3-2 vote and a negative recommendation to City Council.
Council members are expected to vote on the zoning change at their Nov. 3 meeting.
The developers declined comment after Tuesday’s vote.
In other action, the Planning Board instructed local businessman Bobby Ferris will need a site plan approval for his plans to renovate a storefront in a plaza at 1511 Washington St. for the new site of the VA Center.
The project was tabled until the site plans could be approved.
