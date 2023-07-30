Planning Commission to consider revised Clinton Street project plans

WATERTOWN — Developer Michael E. Lundy has submitted revised plans for a 28,500-square-foot professional office building he’s proposing on Clinton Street.
But Mr. Lundy still must resolve two major sticking points.
The $9.5 million project is expected to go before the Planning Commission once again on Tuesday.
The two-story, vacant Medical Arts building, 155 Clinton St., would be entirely renovated. Only its steel skeleton would be used in the project.
In his resubmitted application, Mr. Lundy “satisfied” many of the 17 comments that were expressed by the city in a memo last month about landscaping, existing storm sewer lines and other items.
But Mr. Lundy still must explain why the project should not adhere to new requirements regarding windows and parking.
He needs to obtain a zoning variance for the “transparency” requirement. He said he thinks that the Zoning Board of Appeals will end up being satisfied with what he’s proposing.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate for our building,” he said Sunday.
In a July 19 letter to the city, Mr. Lundy wrote he’s working out a parking plan for the redevelopment of the vacant Medical Arts building.
He has retained a licensed engineer who will put together a Transportation Demand Management Plan, or TDMP, to show why the project needs more parking than the new city’s zoning laws require.
He’s insisting he needs 86 spots and must make a case why he needs that amount.
The project would provide “a nice off-street parking lot.” Mr. Lundy said, adding no other community between Plattsburg and Syracuse uses that parking strategy.
Under the new zoning laws, first floors on buildings require 75% transparency on the front of the building, 50% on the side and 30% on upper floors to see into the building. That strategy promotes a more friendly atmosphere for pedestrians, city officials explained.
Although the city needed new zoning laws, Mr. Lundy said he thinks that the city will end up making modifications to the transparency requirements in the future, calling them “a little clumsy.”
For instance, the $26.5 million YMCA community and aquatics center now under construction at 146 Arsenal St. doesn’t have a lot of windows, so it would not pass the new transparency rules, he said.
He said he hopes the Planning Commission will give him conditional approval for the project on Tuesday.
Plans also call for a 4,400-square-foot addition of common space for a two-story atrium; restrooms and a small conference room would be constructed at the back of the building. The building would incorporate a synthetic wood, aluminum and stone design for the exterior.
An adjacent, one-story building, at 171 Clinton St., would be demolished.
As part of the new redevelopment plans, Mr. Lundy would sell the former Medical Arts building property to Corry J. Lawler, owner of The Lawman Construction Group, and Kim Allen, who owns United Professional Advisors.
Mr. Allen’s financial consulting firm would be a partner in the new ownership group, as well as the primary tenant. Other tenants would be sought.
The Planning Commission meeting is at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the third-floor council chambers in City Hall, 245 Washington St.
