Planning Commission to consider revised Clinton Street project plans

An architect’s rendering of a 28,500-square-foot professional office building that’s planned at 155 Clinton St. Submitted image

WATERTOWN — Developer Michael E. Lundy has submitted revised plans for a 28,500-square-foot professional office building he’s proposing on Clinton Street.

But Mr. Lundy still must resolve two major sticking points.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.