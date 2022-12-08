DICK’s store plans for Towne Center approved

DICK’s Sporting Goods has received final approval from the town planning board to construct a new store on a vacant lot adjacent to Target in the Watertown Towne Center. Watertown Daily Times

WATERTOWN — The planned DICK’s Sporting Goods store got a final approval to proceed with relocating to Towne Center, the sprawling Route 3 plaza with Target as the anchor store.

The town planning board approved the revised site plans Wednesday for the new 49,480-square-foot store.

