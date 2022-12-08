WATERTOWN — The planned DICK’s Sporting Goods store got a final approval to proceed with relocating to Towne Center, the sprawling Route 3 plaza with Target as the anchor store.
The town planning board approved the revised site plans Wednesday for the new 49,480-square-foot store.
The board convinced a representative from Bohler Engineering, Albany, to add crosswalks from the DICK’s store to Target and to another part of the plaza where an Old Navy store is located.
The entrance to the DICK’s store will face Route 3.
The developer also agreed to make some aesthetic improvements to the side of the building and add some landscaping in the store’s parking lot and along the side.
“That shows some class,” planning board co-chair Thomas E. Boxberger said.
The building is a little smaller, from an original 50,000 square feet to accommodate an area variance for a 24-foot setback that the zoning board of pppeals approved Monday.
Construction is expected to start in the spring.
For years, DICK’s has been an anchor store in the Salmon Run Mall. That location would close. DICK’s would purchase the land for the store from COR Development Co., the Syracuse developer that owns Towne Center. That property transfer has not been finalized.
