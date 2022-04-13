WATERTOWN — Alexandria Bay businessman Gary Bass plans to build a self-storage facility on County Route 202 in the town of Watertown.
Mr. Bass was given site plan approval last week by the town Planning Board to build three 30-foot by 150-foot buildings on the west side of County Route 202 just north of Autumn Ridge townhouses. The buildings will contain a total of 84 storage units.
Mr. Bass, who also owns a self-storage facility in Alexandria Bay, had trees in a wooded area of the site removed to make room for the business, called Drop Zone Storage.
The 5-acre site will also house an 800-square-foot office building and a warehouse structure.
Construction is slated for later this spring.
The site plan approval was contingent on Mr. Bass submitting information on a state environmental review and a drainage permit.
The town and the Jefferson County Planning Board required Mr. Bass, who also owns a workout gym in Alexandria Bay, to put up a 6-foot fence to border Autumn Ridge, landscape and make a minor parking area change.
