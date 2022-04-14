WEST CARTHAGE — Plans are moving forward for a new gas station in the village directly across from Dunkin’ on South Broad Street.
Site plans for the gas station, 3 S. Broad St., were approved by the West Carthage Planning Board Thursday night. The business is called Carthage Gas, although the name could be changed by the public hearing, which is scheduled for May 4.
The driveway of the gas station will have a right-turn only lane, planning board Chair Thomas M. Valentine said.
Mr. Valentine said there may be an issue at the public hearing regarding a discrepancy in the site plan over a privacy fence. Mr. Valentine told Gary Johnson, the owner of the property, to “try to resolve (it) before the public hearing.”
After reviewing the plans, the planning board agreed that the gas station “will not result in any significant adverse environmental impacts.”
Mr. Valentine said Mr. Johnson submitted an application that wasn’t filled out correctly, and the process started “in earnest in March.” They then had a pre-submission meeting on March 12 for the board to “sort things out,” and allow members to look at everything before the formal meeting. The formal meeting happened last week, according to Mr. Valentine.
The village planning board unanimously accepted the site plan, which will now go to Jefferson County. The plans are expected to be reviewed by the county on April 28, after which the county may make recommendations for adjustments.
“Usually, we listen closely to what they have to say,” Mr. Valentine said. “I don’t recall ever saying ‘No we’re not going to do that,’ because they do this all the time, we’re part-timers.”
He added that after that meeting there will be another meeting for final approval.
Mr. Valentine said the fact that Mr. Johnson owns another gas station in the village has no effect on the board members’ decision because they “deal strictly with the code.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.