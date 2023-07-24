CLAYTON — The co-owner of the Depauville Hotel looks forward to a bigger and better place than the one that was destroyed by a fire in April.
Owners Connie and Paul Recor are rebuilding the gathering spot on Stephanie Street in the hamlet.
“The old girl is coming back,” Connie Recor said.
She and her husband knew that they wanted to rebuild the century-old Depauville Hotel after getting so much encouragement from the community.
“We said you know, let’s get going,” she said about the decision. “Everyone was missing it. The community has been wonderful.”
But the new place will be “bigger and better,” she said, noting that it will not be built at the exact spot of the old building.
The new hotel will be constructed on an angle and a little farther back on the site. It will have a larger deck on the back and porch on the front than the old building, she said.
The owners are bringing back Wednesday wing nights and hope to rehire the same staff, she said.
“We’re very excited,” she said.
She and her husband purchased the Depauville Hotel four years ago.
The new place has already started to go through the site plan approval process through the Clayton Town Planning Board.
The project needs a special permit because the bar and restaurant is located in the hamlet and within 500 feet of three main roadways, according to Sara Freda with the Jefferson County Planning Department.
The 2,400-square-foot building project goes before the county planning board on Tuesday seeking the special permit.
The original Depauville Hotel building burned down in 1906. Over the years, it was a hotel, then served alcohol during Prohibition and then was a popular spot for soldiers coming home from World War II.
