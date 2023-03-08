Plenty of paperwork part of process to site hydrogen project in Massena

An Air Products vehicle makes an industrial gas product delivery to a customer. The hydrogen production company plans to invest about $500 million to build, own and operate a facility in Massena, but must complete a stack of paperwork before the project can be realized. Air Products photo

MASSENA — There will be plenty of paperwork to complete before Air Products’s proposed “Massena Green Hydrogen Project” is up and running, according to company representatives who attended Tuesday’s Massena Town Planning Board meeting.

Kevin McAuliffe, a partner with Barclay Damon LLP, and Eric Kenna, department manager for C&S Engineers, Inc., said the start of that paperwork process is the State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR). The town of Massena has been asked to act as lead agency for that review.

