Poll: More in U.S. struggling with finances

Increasing numbers of Americans say they are struggling with their finances, according to a new Federal Reserve report revealing the toll that inflation has taken on U.S. households over the past year.

Some 73% of adults were “doing at least OK financially” as of October, down five percentage points from a year earlier and among the lowest levels since 2016, the central bank’s annual Survey of Household Economics and Decisionmaking, published Monday, showed.

