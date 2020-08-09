The pool store set a record for sales last year, and will likely do around 30 percent more in 2020. The RV store is doing nearly 70 percent more business at this point in the year compared to last, and the ATV store had doubled its sales.
It could be people tired of staying home, or that they’re letting loose on spending on a four-wheeler instead of on a vacation, or buying an RV because they can’t fly. No matter what it is, family-oriented recreation is surging, highlighting a bittersweet revelation that some industries flourish as consumers adjust their habits.
Last weekend David Hodge, of with Wratten Trailer Sales in Adams, decided to calculate the store’s sales at this point in the year. Sales began surging midway through March, when restaurants and schools closed due to COVID-19. But customers didn’t waste any time. Their sales — primarily travel trailers — were skyrocketing by April, and it was more of the same in May and June.
“We’re totally blown away by it,” said Mr. Hodge, who took over as owner last year, “but we were prepared for whatever took place.”
From Jan. 1 through July 31, sales are up 67 percent compared to the same time period in 2019. The spike will set a yearly record for sales since the store’s inception in 1959.
“I’m going to relate it back to 9/11,” Mr. Hodge said. “People stayed out of the airplanes for a while. They started hitting the roads with RVs, and that’s exactly what’s happening today.”
Over at the Sundance Leisure in Watertown, which offers pools, hot tubs, fireplaces, stoves and more, last year was a big year for them. They did a record number of sales, and this year they will do nearly 35 percent more, said owner Brian Fraser.
“People are staying home,” Mr. Fraser said. “They’re putting money into their houses because they’re spending more time there. They can’t go out to eat so they’re looking at outdoor kitchens or outdoor living spaces.”
Manufacturing factories shut down for around 10 weeks and became backlogged as a result. It only got worse when the demand skyrocketed.
“The manufacturers are just so far behind,” he said. “They couldn’t catch up, and now it’s over-the-top busy, so they are even getting more pressure.”
The busy result of COVID-19 is conflicting for Mr. Fraser as it helps him but he knows it somewhat comes at the expense of others.
“It’s an odd feeling,” Mr. Fraser said. “Bars and restaurants are not doing really well and may not recover from this. The same thing that’s hurting them is helping us.”
Tyler Spry, sales manager at Watertown Power Sports, said his sales have doubled and he’s sold out of four-wheelers and dirt bikes.
“I could have probably sold another 100 or 200 four-wheelers and dirt bikes if I had the particular stuff people are looking for,” he said, “but we can’t even get any more product right now.”
Like other industries, Mr. Spry said there was a short dip in sales in March, then April and May took off. His perspective is that customers are deciding to spend their money on a dirt bike or a pool or an RV instead of perhaps a vacation, concert or fair.
“I think that COVID has hurt a lot of business, but I think it has also helped with families becoming more family-oriented,” Mr. Spry said, “and doing things like riding dirt bikes, cooking out and swimming in a pool.”
Mr. Spry said the store is just starting to get some products from the mostly cleaned-out warehouses, but as soon as an order is delivered it’s sold the same day or next day.
“People aren’t just going to sit at home and do nothing,” he said. “They’re not just going to sit at home and watch TV 24/7 for five months.”
