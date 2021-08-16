CROGHAN — A popular, local award-winning restaurant served its last meals on Friday.
After a five-year run, Josh’s Riverside Restaurant, 9861 Route 812, closed its doors.
Dinner service had already been stopped for the past two weeks, with breakfasts and lunches rolled out only on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
On July 28, co-owner Joshua Halko announced the closing in a private social media post and on Aug. 2, co-owner Justin Kelly noted the schedule change and that Friday would be the restaurant’s “final day” in a public social media post.
“We would like to thank everyone for five wonderful years of patronage and support. The decision to close the restaurant has not been an easy decision, but at this time we feel it is the right choice for us moving forward,” Mr. Kelly said on his Facebook page, along with expressions of gratitude to the staff.
“We hope soon that someone will pick up where we have left off and continue to make this establishment a corner stone of the community,” he said.
The 1,960-square-foot property built in 1970 as Shulz’s Restaurant next to Beaver River and renovated in 2017, was listed as a “turn-key” business for $250,000, around May 10 with Keller Williams NNY agent Amy Kenney.
Josh’s Riverside twice won the People’s Choice Award at the annual Taste of the Town competition in 2018 and 2019.
No specific reasons for the closure were offered in any posts online. Mr. Kelly and Mr. Halko were contacted for this article, however, they did not respond.
