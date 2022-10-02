WATERTOWN — For the past 10 years, Europe Cakes has been tucked away in the Paddock Arcade, building up a customer base that adores the bakery’s wedding cakes, cookies and pastries.
But the bakery is moving into new space in the historic landmark, a storefront that will be more visible from Public Square.
Owner Monica Atanasova is closing the bakery today for two weeks to move all of its existing ovens and equipment. It will open in the new location on Boss’s Day on Oct. 17.
“I hope everyone buys something for their bosses on that day,” she said.
The move was months in the making. She had hoped it would be completed in April but had to wait for the arcade to be sold to local real estate developer Jake Johnson, her new landlord.
As it turned out, the delay was a blessing in disguise. It’s now occurring after her important busy wedding season during which she makes cakes, cupcakes and desserts for several weddings every weekend. The season is just wrapping up, with cakes for three weddings two days before she reopens.
“I’m a little anxious, a little nervous,” she said.
Her new storefront — in the former Sandy’s Diner — will be more efficient and modern than her existing space where she opened in 2012, she said.
The new space is divided up into a baking room where her existing ovens and mixers will be, a decorating room where the cakes come to life and the storefront where her cookies, cupcakes and pastries will be proudly placed in display cases. She’ll continue to offer coffee and add breakfast items and eventually feta cheese pie and Greek pastries.
She thanked both her former landlord, Donald G.M. Coon III, — who managed the building for 200 Washington St. Associates — and new landlord, Mr. Johnson for getting her ready for the big move just a few dozen feet from her existing space.
“It’s going to be a lot of work,” she said.
When she finally reopens in two weeks, Mrs. Atanasova will already have a couple dozen of orders that she and her staff will have to bake for.
Europe Cakes will continue to feature innovative cakes and cookies adorned in colorful frosting made to fit any occasion. Baked goods sold at her store include elegant wedding cakes, Italian- and European-style cookies and delicacies such as tiramisu, a layered Italian dessert made with coffee-soaked ladyfingers, whipped cream and mascarpone cheese.
Mrs. Atanasova immigrated from Bulgaria, where she was a certified psychologist and sociologist but her degrees weren’t accepted by the state.
She moved here to be with her husband, Nasko, who came to this country first.
“I was scared,” she said about coming to a new country.
After arriving here, she took a baking class at Jefferson Community College and found her passion.
Mrs. Atanasova sharpened her skills over the years by enrolling in courses taught by famous cake decorators. Her training included courses with Food Network cake decorator Colette Peters in New York City and Debbie Brown, a renowned cake decorator and author in Boston.
Before starting Europe Cakes, Mrs. Atanasova worked for Alteri’s Bakery for four years. She also was a cake decorator instructor at JCC.
When she opened Europe Cakes, she fulfilled “a dream I always had,” Mrs. Atanasova said. She leads a small staff of four, including son, Prodan, 23, and daughter Alexis, 17. Cake decorator Erica Henderson has worked there for four years.
“You have to respect the people who work for you,” she said.
Maybe they’ll bake her cake for Boss’s Day before it opens that day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.