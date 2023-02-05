OSWEGO – With a record year in 2022, the Port of Oswego Authority (POA), staked its’ claim as a dominant force in maritime commerce for Central New York, the Great Lakes, and the world. Shipping alone was up over 300% compared to 2021, said William, Scriber, POA executive director. And recently, the port received the U.S. Department of Transportation designation as a USDOT Marine Highway, one of only 32 in the United States.

“Our performance in 2022 firmly establishes us as a Great Lakes commerce force and a gateway to the world. We’re also the gateway from Lake Ontario to the NY State Canal system with the first marine entrance on Lock 8 here in Oswego.”

