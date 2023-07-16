Port of Oswego Authority earns Pacesetter Award

For the fourth time in the past five years, the Port of Oswego Authority has won the Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award for recording increases in international cargo tonnage shipped through the port during the 2022 navigation season. Pictured, a ship unloads wind turbine blades in 2022 as part of that year’s 300% increase in shipping over 2021. Provided photo

OSWEGO — For the fourth time in the past five years, the Port of Oswego Authority has won the prestigious Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award for recording increases in international cargo tonnage shipped through the port during the 2022 navigation season.

The announcement was made recently by U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. This is the 18th time the POA has won this award.

